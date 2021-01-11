Toronto Players Tour To Visit Eastern Ontario In 2021

Have no fear Ottawa Senators fans, the planned incursion by a Toronto-based sports organization in the confines of Eastern Ontario has nothing to do with your loathed Maple Leafs,

Over the weekend, as part of their continual roll-out of their 2021 schedule, the Toronto Players Tour, a Big Smoke-based mini tour for professional golfers (and advanced amateurs), revealed that they will be hosting some additional events in the region.

The circuit announced that the Ottawa Open will be hosted by the eQuinelle Golf Club on July 28-29, and will be followed by the Thousand Island Golf Championship. The latter will be played at the Smuggler’s Glen Golf Club near Gananoque, Ontario on August 9-10.

The new events join the Belleville Open (Black Bear Ridge, May 9-10) as those on the tour that will be contested in the Eastern Ontario region in 2021. At its inaugural playing in 2020 the Belleville Open saw co-champions crowned – pro Jake McNulty of Oshawa and amateur Noah Steele of Kingston.

Growth Into Eastern Ontario

This is just the second year for tour, and founder Russell Budd confirmed to Flagstick that there are no additional events set for Eastern Ontario. “As of right now, those are our only events planned out that way,” said the former member of the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR LatinoAmerica.

As for why the move to create events in the region, in addition to several new ones around the province, he told Flagstick.com:

“After the success of our inaugural season, we wanted to put an emphasis on being the premiere Professional Tour in Ontario. Eastern Ontario’s quality facilities and passion for the game was an important region for our Tour to participate and eQuinelle and Smugglers Glen are two of the finest Championship courses in Ontario.”

For more details on the Tour, they can be found on Instagram and Twitter.

