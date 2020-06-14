Tour Edge Pushes Out New Driver With Tour Inspiration

Retail selling price often plays a part in consumer perception. If the price is higher, it must be better, right?

Well, its not always the case and in the golf industry, club manufacturer Tour Edge has been swimming against this current for quite some time.

Their latest driver does more of the same, with a price that is substantially less than many of the premium products in the market but still with considerable performance value.

The Exotics EXS Pro is part of a whole new family that also includes fairways and hybrids.

Like a litany of their Exotics products the designs comes from David Glod along with his research and development team.

This time they have drummed up a club with design features that proved popular for the company in other products that made recent appearances in bags on the PGA TOUR Champions.

The player-preferred shape and forward centre of gravity positioning seem to be part of the appeal in the EXS Pro Series.

Adjustable weight positioning (FlightTrack), 33 diamond-patterns of varying thickness behind the face, and support that regulate sound all mix in to ramp up ball speed, help shot shape, and serve up a pleasing sound at impact with the ball.

Limited Edition

“At first, we were just designing prototypes for the pro tours, but along the way, we realized that the market has a need for these tour-inspired designs as a limited edition series,” said Tour Edge President and Master Club Designer David Glod. “With our previous Exotics launch, the EXS 220, we designed our most forgiving and stable clubs we’ve ever produced. The EXS Pro line is designed to bring the level up with the more traditional player with a faster swing speed who is looking for anti-left clubs with extremely low spin and penetrating ball flights.”

At stock the FlightTrack sliding weight systems holds a 6 gram chip but a custom kit is available with 3,9, and 15-gram weights for fine-tuning.

An adjustable hosel complements the dual carbon fibre and 8-1-1 Titanium head with variability of plus/minus 2 degrees. Stock lofts offered as 9.5 and 10.5.

Standard offerings in the shaft department include the Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange: 60g (R,S,X) 70 g (S,X) and Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow: 60g (5.5 R, 6.0 S, 6.5 X)