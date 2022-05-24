TPC at Osprey Valley Signs On Noah Steele as Player Ambassador

On the heels of a endorsement agreement with BetRegal, Kingston, Ontario’s Noah Steele has signed another significant agreement that will help support him as he pursues professional golf on the PGA PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

TPC at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario announced on Tuesday that Steele would serve as a playing ambassador for the growing golf facility, known as one of the best publicly accessible golf facilities in Canada.

Steele cemented himself into archival history at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in 2021 when he turned in a six-stroke victory at the Osprey Valley Open. In doing so he became the first amateur to win on PGA TOUR Canada since 2003.

The multi-year agreement will see Steele, 24, wear the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley logo on his left sleeve while competing in professional events.

Noah Steele will wear the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley logo during tournament play

“TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is such a special place for me and I’m so thrilled to have this support as I begin my professional golf journey this season,” said Steele. “From the minute I first arrived at TPC Toronto I could see it’s a phenomenal facility. Having been fortunate to get to know the team there over the past year, I couldn’t be happier to become a Player Ambassador.”

“Noah’s game on the course is certainly outstanding, as we saw last year on the Heathlands. What has impressed me most about Noah after having the opportunity to meet him and watch him play, however, is his character and work ethic, and we’re so thrilled to support him as he continues to excel at the game’s highest levels” said TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley President Chris Humeniuk.

Steele, a member of Team Canada since 2019 and a graduate of Sam Houston State University, is currently completing his season on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and expects to return to Canada to begin his campaign afterward. He will defend his Osprey Valley Open title later this summer.

