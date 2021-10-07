Massive Expansion Project Begins at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

Already home to three highly-regarded golf courses designed by Doug Carrick, the next step in the future of the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley began today, October 7, with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The transition for the Caledon, Ontario facility will undeniably making it one of the most extensive golf destinations in Canada, let alone the province.

When we spent some time with Osprey Valley President Chris Humeniuk walking the fairways of their North Course last fall, he revealed a long-term vision that would allow the expansive property to be the site of big tournaments, have the ability to host stay-and-play trips, and have amenities that would make it attractive to just about anyone who has ever held a golf club in their hand.

They nudged down that path in a concrete way today, as they commenced construction on two new clubhouses and on-site accommodations. With more to come.

“This is a transformational moment in Osprey Valley’s history and part of a long standing vision our family has had for the property for more than 30 years,” said Chris Humeniuk. “We have always envisioned Osprey Valley as a destination for more than just great golf, and we look forward to the exciting new era ahead.”

Osprey Valley has engaged the services of architectural firm Hicks Design Studio, for the design and development of the clubhouse and event space project. The result are spectacular concepts for clubhouses (see bottom of page for renderings by Hicks Design) that will be located on the North and Heathlands Courses, and a amazing event space located not far from the Heathlands Course’s closing hole.

While modern, the overall look will blend each of the buildings seamlessly into the already well-established natural environment.

Osprey Valley Event Space (rendering; Hicks Design)

The new structures are just a taste of the long-term plans for Osprey Valley, with more phases to come that will add to the already extensive amenities. It’s clear that they have a focus to being a key stakeholder in the Canadian golf scene.

The new construction will take place through this offseason and into the 2022 golf season. They say there will be minimal impact on golfers during the process.