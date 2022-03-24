Travel: Popular Myrtle Beach Golf Destination Headed For Big Renovation

Myrtle Beach, S.C. – Grande Dunes Resort Club, one of Myrtle Beach’s most acclaimed layouts and a popular destination for Canadian golfers, will undergo an extensive greens, bunker and clubhouse renovation project this summer, led by architect John Harvey, who worked with Roger Rulewich on the original design and construction of the course.

Grande Dunes, which features five holes that play along the Intracoastal Waterway, will close May 16 to begin work and reopen on September 15, just in time for players to enjoy the remodeled course during the area’s popular fall season.

Long one of Myrtle Beach’s most sought after tee times, Harvey’s renovation work will ensure Grande Dunes maintains its place near the top of the market in America’s most popular golf destination.

Among the project’s highlight’s will be:

● The greens at Grande Dunes, already among the area’s largest, will be renovated and restored to their original size, reclaiming nearly 40,000 square feet of putting surface that has been lost over time, an increase of 33 percent.

● Grande Dunes is installing new TifEagle ultradwarf bermudagrass greens, a hearty strain of grass that has performed exceedingly well in Myrtle Beach’s subtropical climate.

● Every bunker on the course will be renovated and have a Capillary Concrete bunker liner installed, eliminating washout and drastically improving drainage, both factors that will significantly enhance playability. Premium bunker sand will also be installed.

● As part of the clubhouse effort, the pro shop will grow by 400 feet, an indoor/outdoor bar will be added, and the course’s outdoor seating area will be vastly expanded, encouraging players to enjoy the Grande Dunes experience after the conclusion of their round.

“Two of the most common things people talk about on a course are the greens and bunkers,” Harvey said of the project. “People will notice right away that the putting surfaces will be larger and more diverse with the pinning areas, allowing for more variety and strategy. The reshaping of the bunkers will add to the course’s visual appeal and the new sand will significantly improve playability.”

“Grande Dunes is one of Myrtle Beach’s crown jewels, and this renovation project will ensure the course continues to provide the type of experience golfers have come to expect,” said Steve Mays, president of Founders Group International, Grande Dunes’ parent company. “John Harvey, who worked side-by-side with Roger Rulewich to open Grande Dunes in 2001, is the ideal person to lead this project, and, after a great spring season, we can’t wait to get started.”

Founders Group International owns 21 Myrtle Beach golf courses, making it one of the largest management companies in the Southeast, and FGI has aggressively reinvested in its courses in recent years. FGI has also undertaken significant capital improvement projects at Pine Lakes, Aberdeen Country Club, River Hills, Tradition Club and the PineHills and Palmetto courses at Myrtlewood over the last four years.

With additional capital improvement projects on the horizon, FGI is reinforcing its commitment to providing golfers with the best golf vacation experience possible.

For more information on Grande Dunes, visit www.GrandeDunesGolf.com.

