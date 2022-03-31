Travel: Scotland’s Dundonald Links Announces New Luxury Lodging, Clubhouse and More

Golf Resort Unveils New Standalone Lodges, Clubhouse, Restaurant, and Hotel Rooms; Complementing Acclaimed 18-Hole Course that will Host the LPGA TOUR’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in July

(March, 2022 – Ayrshire, Scotland) – Dundonald Links – home to the world-class, Kyle Phillips designed golf course and burgeoning resort in Western Scotland – has announced that it has retained Dan Shepherd Public Relations to provide publicity and media relations services in North America.

The first Dundonald Links layout was designed by 1883 Open Champion Willie Fernie and opened on March 23rd, 1911.

Dundonald Links was purchased by Loch Lomond Golf Club in early 2003 to provide its global membership with a traditional links challenge. The club enlisted California-based architect Kyle Phillips, who had recently built Kingsbarns, to create a links masterpiece on the Ayrshire coast, featuring wonderful undulations, deep rough, a generous helping of gorse bushes and, unlike many traditional links courses, there are areas of the course that are framed by stunning pine trees.

The 18-hole, par-72, championship course offers a classic links golf experience for all to savour. Generous fairways, undulating greens and a wide choice of tees make it an enjoyable test for golfers of all abilities. It is also one of the longest courses in the UK, measuring 6,700 yards.

Darwin Escapes, which also operates The Springs in Oxfordshire and the KP Club in Yorkshire, acquired Dundonald Links for £4.5m in 2019 and immediately laid out a massive development plan which has now been fulfilled.

Dundonald Links has entered an exciting new era with the opening of 18 luxury lodges, 22 hotel rooms, a new clubhouse with Michelin-caliber restaurant, whisky tasting room, and more – the latest phase of a £25m investment transforming the esteemed Scottish venue into one of the UK’s most modern new golf resorts.

The collection of brand-new 2-, 4- and 6-bedroom lodges are inspiring guests in this their first full season. They were custom-designed with golfers in mind, with bag storage and drying areas, en-suite bathrooms, large living spaces, and fully equipped kitchen and dining facilities. Each of the lodge clusters surround a private practice putting green.

Resort owner Darwin Escapes also invested £1m in upgrading the 18-hole championship course, including the addition of a new halfway house.

“The opening of the new lodges, clubhouse and hotel rooms are the perfect complement to an already incredible golf course, and with the project recently completed, it is the start of an exciting new chapter for Dundonald Links,” said Ian Ferguson, Dundonald Links Club Manager. “We are thrilled by the feedback from our first guests in them, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming others, including the world’s best female golfers in late July for the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.”

Said Kevin Paver, Darwin Escapes Golf Marketing Manager: “Our mission is to deliver the very best experience for all that visit our venues. With everything new and first-class at Dundonald Links, we retained Dan Shepherd Public Relations to help us inform North Americans that not only does the resort boast some of the finest golf accommodation facilities in the UK, but it has become the perfect base for golfers and their families to experience everything that this famous part of Scotland has to offer.”

Set amongst the picturesque Ayrshire countryside in Western Scotland, the new clubhouse at Dundonald Links has been created from natural materials and finished with local whinstone and a grass roof. This not only helps it to blend seamlessly with the rugged landscape and surroundings but also reinforces Dundonald’s long-term commitment to sustainability, conservation, and nature.

The brand-new hotel rooms are situated beside the clubhouse for ease of access to the restaurant and club facilities. Already a well-respected test for golfers from across the world, Dundonald Links has hosted many major professional golf events since 2008 – including the Ladies’ Scottish Open in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open in 2017.

“Dundonald Links is located in a special place on Earth near extraordinarily good and famous courses like Prestwick, Western Gailes, Loch Lomond, and Royal Troon,” said Dan Shepherd. “That it has created a modern resort providing luxury amenities makes it a bucket-list destination for discerning golfers the equal of any in the world.”

For more details about Dundonald Links, please visit dundonaldlinks.com

