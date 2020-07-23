Trillium Wood Junior Open Crowns Champions in Belleville

The Play Junior Golf Tour Trillium Wood Junior Open was played on Tuesday, July 21.

A field of 83 young golfers in various divisions took to the Steven Ward design for the third event of the year for the circuit.

Karson Hulbert slipped past Jacob Minkhorst by a single stroke to win the Atom Boys’ Division while Elliana Buhagiar topped the Atom Girls’ class.

In the Bantam Boys flight Carter O’Brien fashioned the round of the day, a 68, to take the title while the Bantam-aged girls required a playoff to settle their trophy. Carlee Meilleur prevailed in a playoff with Antonia Ho after each posted 72 in regulation play.

A 52 (9 holes) was enough for Sebastian Smit to take top spot in the Initiation Boys category.

In the Junior Boys, Brad Bedard said he donated a few balls to the course but his 79 was still enough to earn the win.

With a score of 71 Caden Holmes easily claimed the Juvenile Boys title while Avery Mack picked up the win for Juvenile Girls.

At the Novice level Jack Sample slipped past Liam McLaren to win by one shot while Olivia Pattison had a two-shot victory in the Girls division.

The PeeWee players finished off the day with Avery Nordman (Girls) and Chase Jerome (Boys) picking up the wins.

Full Leaderboards