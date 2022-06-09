Two Spots In The 150th Open Available at RBC Canadian Open

The leading two players who finish in the top 8 and ties at the RBC Canadian Open who are not already exempt will earn places in The 150th Open at St Andrews from 10-17 July 10-17, 2022.



The RBC Canadian Open is the seventh event in The Open Qualifying Series and is being played at St George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto this week.



Players in the field at RBC Canadian Open who are already exempt for The 150th Open at St Andrews:

Dean Burmester Tyrrell Hatton Justin Rose Sam Burns Mackenzie Hughes Scottie Scheffler Corey Connors Chris Kirk Cameron Smith Tony Finau Shane Lowry Justin Thomas Matt Fitzpatrick Rory McIlroy Harold Varner III Dylan Frittelli Patrick Reed Danny Willett

In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the beginning of the week commencing June 6 will be awarded a place in The 150th Open.

The Claret Jug will be on display this week at the RBC Canadian Open as part of the The Open Qualifying series.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

