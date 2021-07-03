2021 U.S. Junior Girls Championship To Feature Nine Canadians

When the 72nd U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship begins July 12, nine Canadian junior golfers will be in the field of 156 players competing for the USGA national championship.

Those competing will include: Michelle Ding (Toronto, ON), Anna Huang (Vancouver, B.C.), Taylor Kehoe (Strathroy, ON), Lauren Kim (Surrey, B.C.), Ashley Lafontaine (Ottawa, ON), Erin Lee (Langley, B.C.), Emily McKee (Oakville, ON), Alissa C. Xu (Richmond Hill, ON), and Victoria Zheng (Markham, ON).

All nine earned their spots into the field by advancing through an 18-hole qualifier. International qualifying was held for the first time in the championship’s history, including one in Canada and one in Mexico. Qualifying results can be found here.

The U.S. Girls’ Junior will be held at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, MD., for the first time, as 156 competitors will compete over two rounds of stroke play before the field is cut to the low 64 for match play. Columbia will become the 15th course to host both the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior. Notable past champions of the event include Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Mickey Wright, Hollis Stacy and Nancy Lopez. The final two rounds will be shown on Peacock and Golf Channel.

For more information, visit usga.org/girlsjunior