USGA Elevates Women’s Open With Increased Purse and Historic Future Venues

The United States Golf Association made a huge step this past week on the path to providing more parity in the sport of golf.

The association announced that they have created a long-term partnership with ProMedica, a mission-based, not-for-profit health and well-being organization headquartered in Toledo, Ohio

As part of the agreement ProMedica, the company will acquire presenting partner rights for the U.S. Women’s Open and help push the purse for the this year’s championship at Pine Needle Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina to $10 million. That is nearly double the $5.5 million it was in 2021. The USGA also announced a commitment to raise the Women’s Open purse to $11 million and then $12 million over the next five years.

“The USGA prides itself on conducting championships that not only provide an incredible stage for the athletes, but also give younger players something to dream about,” said Mike Whan, USGA CEO. “For more than 75 years, the U.S. Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning. This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose to its purse, to the places that host the event. While I’m incredibly proud of what we are announcing today, I know this is just the beginning, as together with ProMedica, we’ll push to change the game and what it means to young women worldwide in order to reach new heights every year.”

ProMedica, a mission-based, not-for-profit integrated health and well-being organization that serves communities in 28 states, becomes the newest partner in the USGA’s global program, which is designed to extend the reach of the Association’s mission to champion and advance the game of golf. In addition to the U.S. Women’s Open presenting sponsorship, as part of the long-term relationship, ProMedica becomes the official health and well-being partner of the USGA.

As a piece of the partnership, ProMedica will provide on-site medical services at several USGA championships, as well as deliver health and well-being experiences for fans on-site and throughout host communities.

In concert with the purse and partnership announcement the USGA also named five additional U.S. Women’s Open host sites: The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (2026); Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio (2027); Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (2029); Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minn. (2030); and Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (2031 and 2042). The championship is set to visit some of the game’s iconic venues over the coming years:

UPCOMING U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN SITES YEAR CHAMPIONSHIP SITE 2022 Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C. 2023 Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. 2024 Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa. 2025 Erin Hills, Erin, Wis. 2026 The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif. 2027 Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio 2028, 2038 Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa. 2029 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Village of Pinehurst, N.C. 2030 Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minn. 2031, 2042 Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. 2034, 2046 Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

The Riviera Country Club, designed by George C. Thomas Jr. and William Bell and opened in 1926, will host its fourth USGA championship. Ben Hogan won the first of his four U.S. Open Championships in 1948 at Riviera. The club, which was most recently redesigned in 1992 by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, has also hosted the 1998 U.S. Senior Open and 2017 U.S. Amateur.

Inverness Club is located in Toledo, Ohio, home of ProMedica, and has previously hosted eight USGA championships, including four U.S. Opens. Inverness was founded in 1903 and its current course was designed by Donald Ross in 1916. Among its historic moments, Inverness is where four-time champion Bob Jones first competed in a U.S. Open, and it most recently hosted the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2021 Solheim Cup. The club will also host the 2029 U.S. Amateur. Andrew Green completed a restoration of the Ross design in 2018.

Pinehurst No. 2, site of the 2024 and 2029 U.S. Open Championships, will host its second “back-to-back” championships in 2029. This will be the second U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst, with Michelle Wie West earning her first major championship there in 2014. Pinehurst, which was named the Association’s first anchor site in September 2020, has hosted 10 USGA championships, and is set to host five additional U.S. Opens over the next 25 years.

Interlachen will host its second U.S. Women’s Open and sixth USGA championship overall. The 2030 U.S. Women’s Open will be played on the 100th anniversary of Bob Jones’s U.S. Open victory at Interlachen, where his victory set the stage for Jones to secure the Grand Slam later in 1930 at Merion. The club has also hosted the 1935 U.S. Women’s Amateur, the 1986 U.S. Senior Amateur, the 1993 Walker Cup and the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open, won by Inbee Park. Interlachen has retained Andrew Green to do restorative work to its Donald Ross design beginning in 2023.

Oakland Hills will host its 12th USGA championship and first U.S. Women’s Open. It will become the fifth club to have hosted a U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur, with Pebble Beach set to do so in 2023. The South Course, which has hosted six U.S. Opens, was designed by Donald Ross and opened in 1918. It was renovated by Robert Trent Jones (1950), Rees Jones (2006) and Gil Hanse (2021).

