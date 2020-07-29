U.S. Open at Winged Foot Will Be Spectator Free

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. (July 29, 2020) – In partnership with the state of New York, the USGA announced today that due to ongoing health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 120th U.S. Open Championship, scheduled Sept. 14-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., will be conducted without spectators on-site.

“Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them again to future U.S. Opens.”

“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19, and I am so proud of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and bent the curve,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “I am pleased to welcome the USGA for the U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club this September, and while the tournament will look different this year with no fans and enhanced safety protocols, this event is a welcome sight for sports fans across the country and will help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before.”

“We are thankful to all of the local and state officials as well as the members and staff at Winged Foot Golf Club who worked so hard to try to help us accomplish our goal of hosting fans this year,” said Davis. “We appreciate all of their efforts and while we are disappointed, we know it was the right decision to make for the community and for the players.”

The USGA announced on April 6 that the 120th U.S. Open, which was scheduled to be held June 18-21 on Winged Foot’s West Course, had been postponed to Sept. 17-20, and it announced in June that the championship would be conducted without traditional qualifying.

“This will not be a typical U.S. Open in several respects,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of Championships. “Would it have been easier to simply cancel or even move the 2020 championship rather than play it in what has been the epicenter of the virus in our country? Possibly. But all of us at the USGA know how much the U.S. Open matters, and we weren’t willing to give up on playing it at Winged Foot Golf Club so easily. We are very proud to give our competitors and champions a platform to chase their dreams. Their perseverance motivates us, in a year when such tenacity means so much.” “While we know we can’t replicate the on-site experience, we will be working diligently to bring the championship to life for fans through our partnership with NBCUniversal and on our digital platforms,” said Craig Annis, chief brand officer of the USGA. “We hope that crowning a U.S. Open champion in September can serve as an inspiration and a small respite from world events to the millions of people who will watch at home and follow on their mobile devices.”