Vokey Design Adds Low Bounce K Grind SM8 Wedge Option

As if the Titleist Vokey Design SM8 wedges introduced in January did not already have enough options, the company added two more today.

Through the company’s custom WedgeWorks program, golfers can now purchase a low-bounce version of the wide-sole K grind in lofts of 58 and 60 degrees.

The K grind has grown in popularity since being introduced several wedge versions ago. The wide, cambered sole adds an effective safety net for players taking shots out of bunkers and greenside locations.

The origin of the new low-bounce variation, as it often does for the company, began on Tour. That’s where Titleist’s wedge masters, Bob Vokey and Aaron Dill found it to be a needed option for some of their top professionals.

“Several players preferred the K grind sole but were seeking a lower bounce version,” said Vokey. “As a result, we crafted a sole with 6° of effective bounce, while maintaining the wide camber that makes the K design so effective for a wide variety of players. As soon as we brought it out on tour, it was immediately accepted and in the bags of multiple players as soon as they had a chance to test it.”

Among those adding the “Low Bounce K” to their bag were major champions Adam Scott and Webb Simpson, and tour regulars Ben An and Bud Cauley.

Like all Vokey Design SM8 wedges, the new models feature Spin Milled grooves and a forward centre of gravity for a more controlled flight and softer feel.

The new models can be customized including these WedgeWorks options:

• Six unique toe engravings.

• Expanded stamping options: 10-character Straight/Freestyle; 15 characters around toe; 5-character staircase style.

• Custom paint-filled Loft and Grind markings and BV Wings logo.

Availability and Pricing: The WedgeWorks Low Bounce K (58.06 and 60.06) models will be available immediately in both right hand and left hand for custom order in golf shops. Finishes include the new Tour Chrome and Raw and the Stock Shaft/Grip is the True Temper Dynamic Gold S200/Tour Velvet 360 White.

Pricing: The $269 CAD price point includes options for custom stamping, custom ferrule and custom shaft band. Additional customizations are also available a la carte and are listed on Vokey.com.