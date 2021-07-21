2021 First Tee Ontario VTour Looking For Participants – Supports Youth Golf Programs

Low pressure virtual golf tournaments with great prizing have been introduced to help support the First Tee Program in Ontario.

Nine events, each lasting about 10 days, have been organized and it is easy to participate, is a low cost, and will benefit the development of youth golf in the province.

Tournaments are already underway and there is a goal of raising $10,000 to support the establishment of three new First Tee program locations.

First Tee – Ontario is a youth development program that introduces the game of golf and its inherent values to young people through after-school and in-school programs. First Tee programming helps to shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect, and perseverance through the game of golf. Together we can Build Game Changers.

To find out how to take part, visit the embedded link below for all the information you will need.