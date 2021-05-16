Way Out West…The Beauty That Is Pender Harbour

The golf offerings in Canada are vast. In fact, most golfers rarely see more than a few dozen layouts in their lifetime or play in more than a few provinces, states, territories, or countries.
With more than 2400 golf courses in our country there are plenty to explore. Sadly, not all earn the attention they deserve. Thankfully, the growth in the number of media forms available is changing that.
This past Winter, our friends at The Preferred Lie made a visit to one of these layouts largely unknown to the balance of Canadian golfers.
We think you’ll enjoy their visit to Pender Harbour, on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia.
