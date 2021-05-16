Way Out West…The Beauty That Is Pender Harbour

The golf offerings in Canada are vast. In fact, most golfers rarely see more than a few dozen layouts in their lifetime or play in more than a few provinces, states, territories, or countries.

With more than 2400 golf courses in our country there are plenty to explore. Sadly, not all earn the attention they deserve. Thankfully, the growth in the number of media forms available is changing that.

This past Winter, our friends at The Preferred Lie made a visit to one of these layouts largely unknown to the balance of Canadian golfers.

We think you’ll enjoy their visit to Pender Harbour, on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia.

Be sure to give The Preferred Lie YouTube Channel a follow for more great content.

Please leave this field empty DON'T MISS A THING! FGM Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



