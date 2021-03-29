What a Sund-EH! Canadian Pros Post High Finishes on Multiple Tours

If you were a Canadian Golf fan on Sunday, you had plenty to keep an eye on at the professional level. Heading into the final round for many tournaments, a number of Canadians were contending for titles. There was a full flow of Golf Canadianity on social media as one event after another played out.

For awhile though, it looked like the northern golfers may get skunked, but one came through in the end.

Korn Ferry Tour

Surrey, British Columbia’s Adam Svensson made birdied on his last two holes in regulation to earn a spot in a playoff at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf Club in Savannah, Georgia.

Svensson would prevail on the second extra hole with a birdie that secured his second career title on the circuit. That victory in the Bahamas propelled him to the PGA TOUR where he eventually lost his playing privileges. His latest victory jumps him from 40th to 12th place on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and positions him to be in the top 25 at the end of the year, which would return him to the big tour.

“I made a commitment to myself about five months ago,” Svensson said. “I was tired of playing well, not playing well, lost my PGA TOUR card, and it’s because I’m not working hard enough. Now I’m fully committed, and we’ll see where it takes me.

Symetra Tour

Two years ago Maude-Aimee Leblanc, stepped away from the game of golf. She returned cautiously and she is proving it was the correct choice. The Sherbrooke, Quebec golfer tied her career best finish on the Symetra Tour at the IOA Championship on Sunday. The tie for second matched a placing she had recorded three previous times since she joined the circuit in 2014.

Ontarian Brittany Marchand tied for 17th after a final round 70.

PGA Tour Latinoamerica

In the pursuit to re-capture the title he won in 2019, Drew Nesbitt (Shanty Bay, ON) posted a score of 20 under par at the Mexico Open to take 2nd place alone. Nesbitt made a birdie on the final hole to secure the solo second in Mazatlan.

The tournament was no contested in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LPGA TOUR

It was nearly impossible to catch leader Inbee Park (who eventually won by 5 at -14) but Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario slipped into a share of 10th place courtesy of a final hole birdie at the LPGA KIA Classic in Carlsbad, California.

It is her second top-ten finish in the four events she has played so far in 2021.

PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR had two events this week with Canadians finishing in the top ten at each.

At the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario advanced to the round of 16 where he was eliminated by Sergio Garcia. That made his final positioning a tie for 9th place, worth a cool $189,000.

In the Dominican Republic, Burlington, Ontario’s Michael Gligic contended to near the very end of the Corales Puntacanada Resort & Club Championship but ultimately ended up in a share of 4th place. It is his best finish ever on the PGA TOUR.

