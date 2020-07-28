Whitetail Golf Club Hosts PGA of Ottawa Pro-Pro

The 2020 Flagstick.com Players Tour for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Valley Zone had their very delayed start to the season on Monday, July 27.

The Zone is only hosting two events this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Pro/Pro presented by Cobra/Puma was first up. The Zone Championship will follow in August.

Twenty-six teams of two competed at the Pro/Pro, with the Whitetail Golf Club in Eganville, Ontario doing the hosting duties.

Nineteen teams were part of the Regular Division while seven Senior teams took up the challenge. The format for the day was 6/6/6 with teams playing three different variations of the golf, the first being Better-Ball, the second being Chapman, and the third being Scramble.

Austin James / Hannah Hellyer (Photo: Scott MacLeod, Flagstick.com)

In the regular Division two players secured their first victories in Zone play. Austin James of the Loyalist Golf & Country Club and Hannah Hellyer of the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club combined for a score of 63, nine-under-par, for the win. That was one shot better than Allen McGee of Irish Hills GC and host pro Derek MacDonald.

James, a former Canadian Junior Boys Champion, and Hellyer, a former Symetra Tour Member, got off to a fast start in the Better Ball portion of the tournament. Hellyer put up three birdies of her own in the six holes and by the time they reached the Scramble portion of the day they were five under par. Four birdies in the Scramble propelled them to the top, including a victory-earning birdie at the last.

Both players said they enjoyed the layout, with it being their first time playing it, and were happy with their performance, besides their failure to make up much ground in the tricky Chapman format where each player hits a drive, you crossover to hit the other players ball, then choose the best and play alternate shot from there.

In the Senior division it was two players very familiar with winning that took the title. Dany Lacombe (Greyhawk) and Graham Gunn (Gunn Golf) went seven under par for a one-stroke victory the team of Greg White/Barry Laphen. Tying for third place was John Doolan (Cataraqui)/Malcolm Trickey (PGA of Canada) and the team of Bob Flaro (PGA of Canada)/Mark Foucault (Kingsway/Lac Ste Marie).

The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone will finish out their 2020 schedule at the Zone Championship on August 17/18 at Hylands Golf Club.