Women’s Golf Will Get Stronger Representation in EA Sports PGA TOUR Video Game Platform

Come early next year EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ will have stronger integration of women, beyond the simple choice of a female character.

Maker Electronic Arts announced this week, in concert with the real-life playing of the The Amundi Evian Championship, that the major will become an addition to most popular video game in golf in Spring 2022. There will also be a wider selection of female players, and plans for more development under a long-term agreement with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

“We’re thrilled that the LPGA Tour is coming back to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR especially with the inclusion of a major global tournament like The Amundi Evian Championship,” said Brian Carroll, the LPGA’s senior vice president of global media distribution. “EA SPORTS has done a great job in continuing to expand female representation in the various modes throughout the game and featuring women’s golf in an authentic and modern way.”

The women’s integration will go beyond the “golf course”. For more than a year the EA Sports team has worked with a diverse group to address many aspects of the game including collaboration with GOLFTV and Sky Sports broadcaster and former pro golfer Iona Stephen. As part of a “Creative Council” the former playing professional has consulted on everything from design to audio, visuals, golf trends and community building. She will also be featured as a the first female on-course commentator in the game.

“I’m incredibly excited that EA SPORTS PGA TOUR laid out a vision to represent female athletes and the LPGA in the game,” said Iona Stephen, GOLFTV and Sky Sports broadcaster, and EA SPORTS ambassador. “My goal in helping EA is to give women the satisfaction of playing a quality golf game while seeing themselves in a variety of ways that go beyond a handful of female character models.”

Of course, it’s hard to imagine a world-class game without some of the best players in the world and there will be a strong roster of LPGA Tour players included in the future editions of the game.

Among them will be Jin Young Ko, the winner of the 2019 Amundi Evian Championship

“I’m beyond excited to be included as one of the female golfers in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR,” said Jin Young Ko, a former #1 player in the world with 8 LPGA TOUR wins to her credit. “Women’s golf is growing so fast and having us included in this game is a great opportunity to reach fans all around the world. I can’t wait to see how it turns out – and I can’t wait to play the game!”

The Amundi Evian Championship will be just one of the many additions to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR as a part of EA’s long-term partnership with the LPGA. Players will have the opportunity to play as several female athletes as well as create a female golfer of their own in the newly overhauled Create-A-Player feature. From having the chance to participate in a series of LPGA-themed challenges, amateur tournaments and events like The Amundi Evian Championship, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is providing an in-depth women’s golf experience in 2022.