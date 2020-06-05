2020 World Junior Girls Golf Championship Cancelled

MARKHAM, ONT. – With continued public health concerns due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Golf Canada in partnership with Golf Ontario has cancelled the 2020 World Junior Girls Championship, scheduled to take place September 28 to October 3 at Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ont.

“The well-being of all athletes, international delegates, host club staff and volunteers is our top priority and while we share in the disappointment felt by all, cancelling the 2020 World Junior Girls Championship is the most sensible and safest course of action to take at this time,” said Golf Canada CEO, Laurence Applebaum.

In addition to ongoing health concerns and uncertainty around the pandemic, a number of physical barriers contributed to the cancellation including international travel restrictions, limitations on mass gatherings, the inability for all participants to prepare and train equally, and the financial capacity of participating national golf bodies during this difficult time.

The 2020 event was expected to welcome 78 athletes from 25 countries including two Canadian teams.

“We understand that all of our athletes, coaches and international delegations continue to be impacted by the pandemic and the only course of responsible action was a cancelation,” said Mike Kelly, Golf Ontario Executive Director. “We would like to thank Angus Glen along with all of our proud event partners and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the championship when it is safe to do so.”

The 2021 World Junior Girls Championship will be contested at Angus Glen Golf Club from September 27 to October 2.

The World Junior Girls Championship is conducted by Golf Canada in partnership with Golf Ontario and supported by the R&A and the International Golf Federation. Recognized as an ‘A’ ranked event by the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), the 2020 World Junior Girls Championship would have marked the 7th playing of the event.