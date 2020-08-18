Young Golfers Convene For Kevin Dickey Junior Invitational

A field of ninety-five young golfers enjoyed a day at the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Ontario for the 2020 version of their junior tournament. The largest field in over a decade came together for the Kevin Dickey Junior Invitational, an event that honours the PGA of Canada Teaching Professional who passed away in 2019, and gave so much of his working life back to helping junior golfers. His parents were on-hand to witness the play.

The event, part of the Play Junior Golf Tour, is a critical one for the Race to the ONE Capital Cup, as players accumulate season-long points.

The storied Cataraqui design, one crafted by Stanley Thompson, was in impeccable shape, and the course welcomed the field with smooth, slick greens, and a smiling team looking to make the players’ experience a great one at the highly-regarded private club.

The official Leaderboard by GolfGenius was littered with scores of success on the day.

Leading the way as the overall winner was 18 year-old Conor Gaudet in the Junior Boys Division. Conor was coming off a weekend that saw him tie for 3rd at the Flagstick Open with round of 71-68 and he continued that level of play with a round of 68 (-2) at Cataraqui. That earned him the Overall and Junior Boys Title, a Titleist golf bag, and congratulations from Kevin Dickey’s parents who were part of the prize ceremony.

The complete list of winners:

Junior Boys – Conor Gaudet

Juvenile Boys – Carter Sedgewick

Bantam Boys – Isiaah Ibit

Pee Wee Boys – Atlas Ibit

Atom Boys – Jacob Minkhorst

Novice Boys – Wilson Doorenkamp (3-under-par, 32)

Initiation Boys – Sebastian Smit

Juvenile Girls – Mimi Braiter

Bantam Girls – Carlee Meilleur

Pee Wee Girls – Brooklyn Smit

Atom Girls – Marly Murray

Novice Girls – Olivia Pattison

The Play Junior Tour Race to the ONE Capital Cup will conclude August 25 at the eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario with the Henry Brunton Tour Championship.