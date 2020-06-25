Youth On Course Initiative Expands To Ontario

Youth on Course Expands Life-Changing Opportunities for Young People in Ontario

Access to Affordable Golf Introduced for Golfers Ages 6-18

(UXBRIDGE, On.) – Youth on Course – the non-profit organization providing young people with access to opportunities through subsidized golf, college scholarships, paid internships and a caddie program – announces its expansion with Golf Ontario and Golf Canada, providing young people ages 6-18 with greater access to play affordable golf.

As a result of a highly successful pilot program launched in Alberta with support from Golf Canada, the Youth on Course expansion will introduce Golf Ontario’s junior members to unlimited $5 greens fees at more than 1,400 participating facilities across Canada and the United States. To sign up, visit www.youthoncourse.ca

“The expansion of Youth on Course by Golf Canada and Golf Ontario demonstrates their commitment to inspiring and nurturing a new generation of golfers,” says Michael Lowe, VP of Programs for Youth on Course. “With the highest per-capita golf participation in the world, the introduction of affordable and accessible rounds to Ontario’s youth will benefit the sport’s sustainability in a big way.”

Starting in June, Youth on Course will be introduced at participating golf courses in four regions within Ontario:

Niagara/Hamilton Regions

Durham Region

Simcoe/Dufferin Regions

Ottawa Valley

“We have been working closely with facilities in the key targeted regions and are thrilled with the support we have received from many facilities across the province,” says Kyle McFarlane, senior director at Golf Ontario. “These courses are committed to helping grow the game of golf and will provide very affordable golf options for youth in Ontario.”

“We are in a great position to provide more children with access to our great game,” says Adam Hunter, senior manager of Grow the Game for Golf Canada. “Together with Golf Ontario and our participating partner courses, we are eager to offer communities more opportunities to access junior golf.”

Born out of the Northern California Golf Association in 2006, Youth on Course subsidizes greens fees to remove cost as a barrier to entry for potential lifetime golfers. Operating in 36 states and Canada, more than 71,000 members have played close to one million rounds of golf while the organization has helped generate over $6.8 million in tee-time revenue back to individual golf courses.