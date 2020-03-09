PGA of Canada Life Member John Henrick Passes Away

Ontario Golf Hall of Fame member John Henrick passed away on March 2nd at the age of 89.

The Life member of the PGA of Canada left a remarkable footprint in the sport of golf. His impact spilled into parts of seven decades, serving as a professional, mentor, administrator and tournament player.

The small but mighty pro eventually played in 19 PGA TOUR events but began his long list of professional victories in 1948.

That year he was to serve as a caddy at the Montreal Athletic Association Pro Am but switched to participant when a player failed to show. He would win the title.

Just two years later, now working as a club professional, he would win both the Quebec and Canadian Assistant Professional titles, earning his way into the Canadian Open.

In 1952 he won the B&A Bursary Championship, earning all-expense paid sojourn to play on the US PGA Tour for one year, a feat he would repeat again in 1956. In both 1956 and 1957, Henrick won the Rivermead Trophy as the low Canadian at the Canadian Open, and in 1958 he played on the Carling Cup team that defeated the team from the United States.

While serving as a club pro and General Manager at several clubs in Quebec and Ontario including Gatineau Golf Club, Highland Country Club, Willows Golf Club and Brampton Golf Club , Henrick mentored many young golfers and professionals. He also captured the 1967 Quebec Open before going on to win three straight Ontario PGA Senior Championships from 1980 to 1982.

In 2008, at age 80, he won another Ontario PGA Senior title, making him one of only a handful of golfers to win over seven different decades.

Born in 1930 to Wasyl and Eufrosina Hryniuk, John was predeceased by his wife Edith Lorraine Maude and son, Thomas. He leaves behind children Paul (Ingrid), Kimberley (Bill), and John Jr., brothers Bill and Peter, and sister Mary. He was also the Grandfather to Jason, Kaatje, Thomas, Alison, Jamie, Jeffery, Claire, and Will.

Many other friends, family members, and industry colleagues mourn his passing.

According to his family, in honour of John’s wishes, a celebration of life will take place in early spring at a golf course to be decided upon at a later date.

A tree will be planted in memory of John in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville, Ontario. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com