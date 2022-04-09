Product Watch: Honma Introduces a Trio of TW757 Irons

As part of their latest product line introduction, which also includes, drivers, fairways, and hybrid, Japan-based golf manufacturer Honma has brought three new irons to life.

The design genesis of these clubs is Honma’s Japan Design Studio in Sakata, Japan, but the products are slated to cross the world and end up in the hands of professionals and amateurs alike.

Created in Honma’s renowned Sakata, Japan Design Studio, and paired with the hand-rolled VIZARD graphite shafts, the artfully designed TW757 line is set to make its way into the bags of Tour Professionals and aspiring players around the globe.

“We are extremely excited to get the long-awaited T//World 757 line in the hands of golfers across North America,” says COO of Honma North America, Janeann Lanning. “It’s a handsome product line loaded with performance-improving characteristics.”

She added, “…the three new iron models — built for mid to low handicappers — perform brilliantly in their respective categories.”

Here are details of the three new models:

P Irons The multi-material TW757P Player’s Distance irons are designed for players in pursuit of consistent distance and added control, while still demanding the look and feel of a traditional iron only Honma’s experienced Takumi (Master Craftsmen) can deliver.

Inlaid 12gr. Tungsten sole weights along with an undercut pocket cavity creates a low-and-deep CG in a relatively compact iron, which generates high trajectory in conjunction with a modern spec loft package.

The steel body also houses a 6gr. toe-weight to precisely center the sweet-spot, and a 2.2mm thin L-cup face insert generates consistently fast ball speed across the face for the better player looking for added distance with a measure of forgiveness.

Honma’s new P irons retail for (USD) $1,272 (5–PW) in NS950 NEO steel shafts and $1,392 with Vizard TW757 graphite shafts.

Vx Irons Forged from the softest premium S20C carbon steel, the TW757Vx Iron is a true players iron. The beautiful, tour-approved address profile in the one-piece cavity back forging features a 7gr. tungsten weight in the toe. The tungsten toe-weight serves to pull the CG towards the dead-center of the face (#4–#8 iron) for consistency throughout the bag. Optimal heel and toe weighting inside the cavity reduces energy loss on off-center hits, and generates high launch windows, with optimal spin and exquisite feel Honma T//World irons are known for.

Honma’s new Vx irons retail for (USD) $1,272 (5–PW) in TW757 Modus Tour 105 steel shafts and $1,500 with Vizard TW757 IB-WF composite-material shafts.

B Irons The TW757B is Honma’s advanced next-gen muscle back blade design. Featuring a thin top-line in a traditional-shaped blade, ideal CG placement is achieved by inserting a 7gr. Tungsten weight and resin insert into a strategically placed port in the toe (#3–#7 iron). With additional material removed to lighten the heel to further optimize CG placement, the TW757B iron presents an ideal balance of performance and feel to let the best players in the world dictate their preferred trajectory and distance control. Honma Takumi have crafted the TW757 blades from the softest 8620 carbon steel for the ultimate in player feedback with tighter tolerances than any previous muscle back blades in the company’s history.

Honma’s new TW757 B irons retail for (USD) $1,272 with TW757 Dynamic Gold Steel shafts.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

