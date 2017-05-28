Henderson Finishes Strong At Volvik Championship

It seems an odd number, but strangely, on Sunday Canada’s Brooke Henderson posted her fourth tie for 21st place in the 12 events she has played this year on the LPGA Tour.

The Smiths Falls teen, the only one of four Canadians to make the cut at the Volvik Championship in Michigan, completed her week with a bogey-free 68 to reach -11.

Combined with her rounds of 71,66, and 72, it placed her in the tie for 21st alongside Ariya Jutanugarn.

Shanshan Feng of China won her 7th LPGA title with a 19 under par total.

Henderson is projected to drop to 22nd (from 20th) in the Race To The CME Globe, the year-long LPGA points list. She has two top-10 finishes this year but has not been out of the top 21 in her last six starts.

She and the rest of the tour will be back in action next week in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area for the playing of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by ACER.

Final Volvik Championship Leaderboard