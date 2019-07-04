PGA of Quebec News: Partnerships and Exemptions Announced

Montreal, Quebec – The PGA of Quebec has announced a partnership with PING Canada and Boutiques Pro Golf (BPG) for the 2019 season. They will become sponsors of the Education Series: PING and BPG Championship. The Education Series is an event where PGA of Quebec professionals enjoy a unique experience through education in the morning followed by a tournament in the afternoon. The PING and BPG Championship will be the second stop of the Education Series, and will take place on July 29 at the Whitlock Golf Club.

“We at PING Canada are proud to support the PGA of Quebec professionals. The PING brand represents quality, innovation and excellence and partnering with the PGA brand in Quebec is something that we have wanted to do for many years. The PING and BPG Championship – Education Series event on July 29th, at Whitlock Golf Club, is a great opportunity for PING to contribute to the education of the golf professional and also support their passion for playing the game,” said Dave Wilson, General Manager, at PING Canada.

“Boutique Pro Golf is thrilled to be supporting the PGA of Quebec and its members. It is a natural fit for our organizations to collaborate since BPG members must be part of the PGA of Canada. BPG also has the education of PGA professionals and its members as a priority. We are also proud to be partnering with PING Canada on this event; the Education Series: PING and BPG Championship. Providing business education along with club fitting, golf instruction and sales makes perfect sense, and following it by a professional tournament, really encompasses what it is to be a PGA Professional,” commented Martin Boucher, Executive Director of Boutique Pro Golf

Dominic Racine, Executive Director of the PGA of Quebec, is delighted by the new partnerships.

“I would like to thank PING Canada and Boutiques Pro Golf for supporting the PGA of Quebec and its nearly 400 members. Their involvement in the Education Series: PING and BPG Championship will make this event a great success, in addition to contributing to the development of PGA professionals in Quebec. We value their support and hope this is the beginning of a long and strong relationship.”

Additional News

In other news, the PGA of Quebec has revealed that the winner of the PING and BPG Championship will receive an exemption an the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada event, the Mackenzie Investments Open, which will take place from September 2 to 8 at Elmridge Country Club. The PING and BPG Championship is an official event on the PGA of Quebec Tour Ranking presented by Coors Light.

The PGA of Quebec has five sponsors exemptions for the Mackenzie Tour event and will award one to the leader of the PGA of Quebec Head Professional Order of Merit as of July 30th, 2019.

Two exemptions have already been decided – one to Marc-Etienne Bussieres as the highest ranked PGA of Quebec member in the PGA of Canada rankings as of June 28th and one to Billy Houle, the highest finishing PGA of Quebec member at the 2019 PGA Championship of Canada. Houle was second to Bussieres who was already exempt from another category.