Vandette Wins His Second Golf Quebec Men’s Amateur

Montréal, – Christopher Vandette (Kanawaki) was crowned champion of the 2021 edition of the Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship which concluded Thursday, July 22 at the Summerlea Golf and Country Club in Vaudreuil-Dorion. The Beaconsfield athlete dominated the field and established himself as the leader straight from the first round in which he shot a nine under par.

“I feel great! I played really well in my first round at -9 and that’s what I’m proud of,” said Vandette who, after a strong start, finished the second round with a cumulative score of -12 (132). Despite a slightly more difficult third round, he was able to regain control and finish the fourth and final round in style.

“Today, on the third hole, I made a double because I did not place my ball properly, but I played well enough on the other holes to get back on track,” he added. Overall, he enjoyed a great day for the final round with several birdies helping him to finish with a cumulative score of 275.

Crowned Amateur Champion in 2017 at the age of 15, Christopher Vandette is also the youngest player to ever win the Outremont Trophy. Earlier this year, he captured the victory after a 2-hole sudden-death playoff at the Alexander of Tunis. By reclaiming his amateur title, he now joins the select group of 10 golfers who have managed to win two of the three Triple Crown events in a single season since its inception in 1950.

Jean-Philippe Parr, a member of Team Canada’s junior squad, shot a 66 (-6) on Tuesday, which gave him the best score of the second round. It is thanks to this excellent score that the Ki-8-Eb player finished second in this tournament presented in collaboration with belairdirect, tied with Félix Bouchard (Vallée du Richelieu), another member of the Team Canada junior squad who was crowned Provincial Junior Champion last week.

Many golfers were honoured as they won the Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship; one of the most coveted title in Eastern Canada. Among them, legendary player Graham Cooke of Summerlea shares the record of four victories with Steve Davies of Royal Montreal and the very first winner of the event, G.A. Hutton of Beaconsfield.

The top 14 players on the Triple Crown Order of Merit are invited to compete in the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship to be held at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ontario from August 2 to 5, 2021.

The Golf Québec team is now looking ahead to its next event, the Mackenzie Investments Open, which will be held at Le Blainvillier Golf Club from July 26 to August 1, 2021.

