Cabot Brand Expands To St. Lucia

Since opening in 2012, Cabot Links has become firmly entrenched as a recognizable brand in the game of golf. Within golfers, it has come to evoke spectacular settings, memorable golf, and overall world-class experience.

The people behind the Inverness, Nova Scotia property are planning to replicate that in a location where golf can be played all year long.

Today they revealed Cabot Saint Lucia, located on a stunning 375-acre peninsula on the north side of the island in the West Indies. At approximately 240 square km, the island boasts a population of less than 180,000 but is a very popular tourist destination. It is also the home of several thousand Canadians who enjoy the average year-round temperature of about 30 Celsius. It is most heavily visited during the dry season of January to April, making it an ideal destination for those who endure northern winters.

Cabot Saint Lucia

The new resort, with work set to begin right away, will encompass a golf course, a resort, and it will also have a residential component.

“Mike Keiser and I have long-awaited the perfect opportunity to expand the Cabot brand internationally,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot Links. “With the tropical allure found in Saint Lucia and the magnificent ocean views from every corner of this spectacular site, we feel honored to be involved with such a special property within an incredible country.”

The heart of the community will be an eighteen hole golf course and Cowan-Dewar and Kaiser will lean on the same designers that created their Cabot Cliffs Course, Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.

Plans for the design include seven holes built directly on the ocean with other holes taking full advantage of the water views and the elevated landscape.

“Our goal is to create a golf course with a sense of enjoyment and interest to complement and hopefully equal the site’s overwhelming natural beauty,” said Bill Coore, Co-principal of Coore & Crenshaw. “If we can accomplish that goal, we believe Cabot Point could become one of the Caribbean’s most sought out courses. Ben Cowan-Dewar and Mike Keiser have certainly found another spectacular property for golf.”

The views will be a big part of the real estate attraction with water vistas available for the hillside town homes and single family homes. The developers say pre-sales will start shortly with prices ranging from $760,000 to $10 million.

The plan for the resort includes a 50 suite boutique hotel, multiple restaurants, retail space, a clubhouse, a beach club, and a Cabot Spa.

“We’re thoughtfully planning an unparalleled experience that will celebrate one of the world’s top destinations by providing guests and residents once-in-a-lifetime encounters at every turn supported by well-appointed amenities and sustainability efforts,” said George Punoose, Principal of Cabot Saint Lucia. “Cabot Saint Lucia plans to fully accentuate the rich local culture and the island’s extraordinary offerings so that all members and guests get to experience the beautiful country to the fullest.”

Cabot Saint Lucia will break ground on phase one of development in the summer of 2019 with golf play slated for 2021.