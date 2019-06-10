11th Annual Optimist Spring Classic Showcases Young Golf Talent

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association, along with the Nepean Optimists, held their 11th Annual Junior Spring Classic this past weekend in the National Capital Region at Pine View and Gatineau golf clubs.

Junior boys and girls battled for medals in peewee, bantam, juvenile, and junior divisions as well as spots in the Provincial Optimist Tournament June 14th at Caledon Golf & Country Club in Inglewood, Ontario.

Thanks go out to Optimist Members Dave MacInich and Bob Howlett for their continued support and also to the Gatineau Golf Club for their donated surprise meal of hot dogs and chips for the junior competitors.

Andrew Milloy, Bantam Boys

Gabriel Cedeno, Junior Boys

Ty Rouse, Juvenile Boys

Maddy Pytura, Juvenile Girls

Chelsea Fracke, Junior Girls

Lauren Gervais, Bantam Girls

Carlee Meilleur, Peewee Girls

Atlas Ibit, Peewee Boys

Tournament Results

Pee Wee Girls

1 – Carlee Meilleur – The Landings

2 – Sophie Foulds – Royal Ottawa

Bantam Girls

1 – Lauren Gervais – Royal Ottawa

2 – Antonia Ho – Kanata

3 – Mimi Braiter – Rideau View

Juvenile Girls

1 – Maddy Pytura – Royal Ottawa

2 – Ashley Lafontaine – Royal Ottawa

3 – Makenna Smith – Hylands

Junior Girls

1 – Chelsea Fracke – Kanata

Pee Wee Boys

1 – Atlas Ibit – GreyHawk

2 – Ashton Proulx – Carleton

3 – Jimmy Galbraith – Mont Tremblant

Bantam Boys

1 – Andrew Milloy – Camelot

2 – Jared Lipski – Kanata

T3 – Isiah Ibit – GreyHawk

T3 – Samuel Kimmerly – Rivermead

Juvenile Boys

1 – Ty Rouse – Eagle Creek

2 – Caelan Sammy – Rideau View

3 – Cameron Stone – Canadian

Junior Boys

1 – Gabriel Cedeno – Rivermead

2 – Alexander Brisebois – Kanata

T3 – Daniel Costea – Public Player Ontario

T3 – Graham Clermont – Camelot