OVGA Women’s 4-Ball Titles Awarded In Prescott

The Prescott Golf Club in Prescott, Ontario hosted the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s Division 4-Ball Championship on Monday, June 4.

Under cloudy skies and intermittent bouts of liquid sunshine, a full field of 2-women teams representing OVGA Golf Clubs throughout the Ottawa Valley battled for OVGA Anniversary Trophies.

In the “A” Class Team competition for the Anniversary Trophy, first awarded in 1972 on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Ladies Division of what is now the OVGA; the Hylands Golf Club Team of Lise Jubinville and Brenda Pilon took home the hardware with a one stroke advantage over the Rideau View Team of Susan Pearl and Pamela Burnside.

The Hylands Golf Club Team of Yinka Aiyede and Nancy Horne won 1st low net followed by the Lombard Glen Team of Leanne Watt and Amey Doyle.

The 1972 “B” Class Anniversary Trophy was won by the Hylands Golf Club Team of Pauline Comeau and Liette Desparois followed by the Prescott Golf Club Team of Kim Davis and Carla Hudson. 1st place low net in “B” Division went to the Greensmere Golf & Country Club Team of Jill Weitzel and Reinouw Bast-Tjeerde. 2nd low net was won by the Brockville Country Club Team of Gay Mailloux and Susan Blanchard.

The “C” Class Keill Trophy which was first awarded in 1980 was won by the eQuinelle Golf & Country Club Team of Diane Miller and Carolyn Richardson after a one-hole playoff over two other teams. Finishing in 2nd place by retrogression was the Hylands Golf Club Team of Stephanie Holland and Lois McLeod. “C” Class low net honors were won by the Rideau View Team of Anne Kalbfleisch and Patricia Check followed by the Nationview Golf Club Team of Norie Spence and Julie Neukomm.

Congratulations to all of the OVGA Member Club Teams for their participation in the Women’s 4-Ball competition and also to OVGA Officials for another well run championship.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Final Leaderboards