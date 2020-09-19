Brandon Lacasse Wins Quebec Spring Open

The event that traditionally begins the Golf Quebec season, the Spring Open, was the closer this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic postponing the competitive schedule.

The much sought after championship was contested on September 18 and saw a full field of 120 amateurs and professionals once again vying for the title at the Beaconsfield Golf Club in the Montreal region.

The defending champion, Yohann Benson of Club Laval-sur-le-lac immediately went to the top of the leaderboard and took the clubhouse lead at 67 after his early tee time.

Before long he was joined by two other players on that number, amateur and club-mate Olivier Daneau, and fellow professional Vaita Guillaume (Royal Québec).

The performance did earn Daneau the low amateur title but there was still more pros to get into the clubhouse.

Olivier Daneau (Photo: Golf Quebec)

Late in the day the potential playoff looked like it was avoided when Brandon Lacassse of Knowlton turned in a score of 65, only to be matched minutes later by Raoul Ménard (Pinegrove).

It took one extra hole to decide the title between the duo as Lacasse made a birdie, which bettered the par by Ménard.

Marc-Olivier Plasse (Pinegrove) finished the tournament in 3rd place tied with Benson, Guillaume and Daneau. The Top 10 of the event was completed by Ryan Sévigny (a) (Eagle Creek), Francis Berthiaume (Valleyfield), Billy Houle (Portage), Loick Laramée (a) (Royal Québec) and Joey Savoie (Pinegrove), who tied for 7th place at 68 (-3).

Final Leaderboard