TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 83 – Rick Young – Golf Equipment & Business Journalist, ScoreGolf

We’re looking back and looking ahead to major championships this week as we record in between the ANA Inspiration and 120th United States Open Championship.

We wrap up the LPGA major with some thoughts on the highs and lows of the ending and the victory of Mirim Lee.

The U.S. Open takes up a huge portion of the show. After we reflect on the 2020-21 season-opening Safeway Open we lay out what we might see at Winged Foot, including who will play well, what scoring might be like, and we do a snake draft to pick our top finishers.

Joining us for a very deep feature interview is Rick Young, a veteran Canadian golf journalist who has covered the game for the last 37 years. He takes us inside his speciality – equipment and business, to give us a snapshot of the game of golf in this remarkable year and where he thinks things are headed. We also get his thoughts on the U.S. Open.

In the Mail Bag we handle questions about used drivers to look for, good and bad equipment surprises of 2020, the best golf souvenirs, what would be the best single club to use for a round of golf, and our thoughts on cavity back wedges.

