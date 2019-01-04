Callaway “Flashes” Their 2019 Line-Up – A Video Overview

After a record year of net sales and earnings in 2018, Callaway Golf will have a tall task ahead to keep moving upward. Many of the products they will rely on to do that were revealed on Friday.

The line-up is deep and will certainly draw some attention. Whether that translates into big sales remains to be seen. As likely the largest exhibitor, space-wise, at the upcoming PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, expect a noticeable presence along with their affiliated brands of Odyssey Golf, TravisMathew, and OGIO.

Here is a quick video summary of what was revealed today including the full EPIC FLASH line of metal woods, Odyssey Stroke Lab putters, and a long-awaited update for the Apex irons.

We’ll provide more critical feedback after seeing and testing the products later this month in Orlando.