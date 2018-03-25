Québec Golf Federation AGM Sees Re-Appointment of Robert Bissonette As President

Things went so well the first time around that the Québec Golf Federation will look to their current President for another term. The conclusion of the 97th Annual General Meeting of the association came on March 25 at Le Fontainebleau in Blainville, QC and saw the re-appointment of Robert Bissonette.

Bissonette, a member of the Rivermead Golf Club in Gatineau brings more than 25 years of volunteer experience to the role. He has been on the Golf Québec Board of Directors since 2011.

“Golf Québec is a leader in the golf industry,” mentioned Robert Bissonnette as he mraked the renewal of his role with the Quebec Golf Federation. “Aside from introducing new golfers to the game, our mandate is also to increase the number of golf rounds played by existing golfers. To achieve these goals, we challenged ourselves to build new golfing opportunities in the coming years,” he added.

“We are convinced that by combining the efforts of all provincial stakeholders and supporting them with a larger number of Golf Community Coaches, we will be successful at promoting more interest in our game, enticing more sports participants to discover or rediscover golf, and contribute to generating more attendance on golf courses. Close collaboration with other associations that are promoting and developing golf in our industry will be essential”, concluded the President.

The full slate of the Board of Directors was also presented at the AGM. They include:

Dave Lévesque, PGA of Canada – Bernard Vaillancourt, Association des clubs de golf du Québec – Jean-Pierre Beaulieu, Executive Director, Louise Patry (Secretary), Beaconsfield – Frédéric St-Germain (Vice-President), PGA of Canada – Denis Loiselle (Treasurer), St-Anicet, Regional Association Council – Robert Bissonnette (President), Rivermead – François Gagnon, Ste-Flore, Regional Association Council – Kimberly Nadeau, Les Cèdres – Marcel Paul Raymond (ex-officio), Le Blainvillier – Stéphane Dubé, Vallée du Richelieu – Martin Ducharme, Association des clubs de golf du Québec. Absent: Jean Durocher, Balmoral – Édouard Rivard, Royal Québec.

To read the full 2017 Annual Report for the Golf Quebec, see it at this link.