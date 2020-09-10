King Is Crowned Again at PGA of Ontario Senior Championship

(PGA of Ontario) – The PGA of Ontario was at Cambridge Golf Club this week for the Senior Zone Championship and the 60+ Division Championship.

Danny King (The Performance Academy at Magna) came out firing on all cylinders Tuesday, looking to defend his 2019 title at the same course. Finishing the first day at 69 three-under-par, with Keir Smith (The National Golf Club of Canada) hot on his heels at 70, two-under-par, Danny had his work cut out for him. On Wednesday, Danny extended his lead by coming in at 70, 2-Under to win the tournament, and successfully achieve back-to-back Senior Zone Championships.

When asked how he felt after winning back to back championships, Danny kept it light. “It feels good just to play golf, period. I’d only played 10 rounds this year, so I just had to get back into it. I just stayed patient out there.”

Cambridge Golf Club is known for being a “true” golf course, testing all aspects of the game – and it was no different for Danny. “It’s just a great golf course. The greens are unbelievably fast and tricky, you really have to pay attention. If you miss the fairway, or put the ball above the hole – you’re in trouble and you’re going to be on the defense a lot.”

“I’d like to thank everyone for coming out and making this event possible. I love the camaraderie between us all, that’s what it’s all about. I’m looking forward to the next few events for the rest of the season” Danny said during his trophy presentation.

In the 60+ division, Dan Clark (GOLFTEC Markham) added to his trophy collection by finishing the tournament at 71, one-under-par, winning his second Senior Division Championship.

The single day event took place on the first chilly, fall-like day of the year. “When you’re my age, with this weather it takes you a couple of holes to loosen up – but once I did, I was happy with the way I played.”

When asked for his thoughts on the course, Dan reiterated what many were saying coming off the 18th green. “It’s tough. It’s not long, but the fairways are very narrow. The greens are difficult, and some of the pin locations made it harder. But that’s just golf.”

Congratulations to both Danny and Dan on their victories! The PGA of Ontario would like to thank Cambridge Golf Club for their ongoing support, wonderful hospitality and immaculate course conditions. The next PGA of Ontario event is the 2020 Women’s Zone Championship, taking place September 15th, at Wyndance Golf Club.

For final results of the 2020 Senior Zone Championship, CLICK HERE