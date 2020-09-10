TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 82 – Kaleb Gorbahn, 2020 Vancouver Open Winner

The 2019/2020 PGA TOUR season wraps up and we have a look at the concluding Tour Championship, discuss the continuing fine play of Dustin Johnson, and speculate about what lies ahead for him with two majors yet to be played this Fall.

We chat about the ANA Inspiration and the oppressive heat expected for the LPGA Major; how it will affect the players and caddies, and whether the cart option for the caddies is enough of an adjustment.

We discuss the Rookie of The Year and Player of The Year races on the PGA TOUR, the final driving distance average for Bryson Dechambeau, and the latest drivers from Titleist.

Joining us in the feature interview is an upcoming Canadian golf talent, Kaleb Gorbahn, who recently won the Vancouver Open. He shares what his path to pro golf has looked like, how he has not let being from a small town hamper his outlook on his dreams, and also how he has worked to deal with depression and his mental health in an effort to become the best athlete he can be. It’s a very honest discussion with a lot that others can learn from.

In the Mail Bag we share how to find a good golf club fitter, the best courses on PGA TOUR 2K21, wood vs plastic tees, ugly golf clubs, playing golf with more than four players, and the difficulty of the “play through”.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries.