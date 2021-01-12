The Masters 2021 to Include Limited Number of Patrons

Word has filtered from the Augusta National Golf Club today that they plan to allow attendance of a limited number of spectators to the 85th edition of the championship.

The tournament, which quickly follows the November playing of the 2020 Masters without spectators, will allow some “patrons” if it can be done so safely, according to Club Chairman, Fred Ridley.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” Ridley said. “As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved. While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”

The 2021 Masters is scheduled for April 5-11, 2021.

Even more notable news from the club today is word that they intend to host the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals as scheduled. Both events would also allow a limited number of spectators.

The club says they will provide refunds to those ticket holders not selected to attend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



