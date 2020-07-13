Historic Petrolia,Ontario Golf Course Has Grand Re-Opening

The venue is familiar but the name is different.

With a vision “to make Petrolia the best town on earth,” Joe Gorzeman and his wife/business partner Jenna have taken over the 125 year-old Heritage Heights Golf & Country Club in Southwestern Ontario.

Last week the Gorzeman family held a grand re-opening for the club, now rebranded the Kingswell Glen Golf Club.

The owners of the local Crabby Joe’s Restaurant, they are also building a hotel in Petrolia, also under the Kingswell brand. It is slated to open in 2022.

Kingswell Glen Grand Re-Opening, July 9, 2020. Credit: Kingswell Glen Facebook Page

The Kingswell brand is a nod to the King Well, which started the town’s long-standing and historic reputation for oil production.

The couple have conveyed that they have been working hard to make the golf course dream happen as part of their overall vision, and shared some thoughts in a video they recently posted to the their YouTube channel.

We wish them all the best in their endeavours.