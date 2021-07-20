Product Watch: “Champions Choice” The Latest Putter Offerings From Scotty Cameron

Avid Scotty Cameron fans are getting their wish – the introduction of a new limited-edition run of putters from the brand, ones that highlight the famous Button Back look that has become iconic in the golf industry.

Arriving at retail on August 6, the Champions Choice putters blend popular shapes with fine details that will make them stand out, with graphics and accessories that provide a nod to the winning traditions of these models at a pro level.

The trio of models offered will be a Flowback 5.5, Newport Button Back, and a Newport 2 Button Back. The latter will also be offered in left hand. Each sports a milled 303 stainless steel body married to a soft Teryllium insert via button head machine screws. The Flowback 5.5 also incorporates a 6061 aircraft aluminum sole plate to reposition weight to the perimeter of the putter head for more stability and forgiveness.

Putter artist Scotty Cameron commented on the new line. “We’ve had a very good run over the past 25 years with Tour victories, and major championships in particular. After the incredible response we received from the Teryllium T22 Limited Release, and with back-to-back U.S. Open wins (2017 and 2018) with a Button Back, I had the idea for Champions Choice as a way to bring back the Button Back, but in a new, modern way. As we were designing and manufacturing the Special Select line, upgrading and refining our blade and mid-mallet shapes, the Champions Choice project endured. Now I’m finally ready to showcase it and offer three very special new designs based on everything we’ve done to refine the Special Select line, but with the Teryllium inlay and the Button Back look. I love this design, as Champions Choice celebrates the Tour victories players have racked up over the years using our putters, while also offering dedicated golfers the same level of playable performance.”

The putters will be offered in lengths of 33″, 34″ and 35″ and each has a matching Button Back Limited headcover as well as a gray Pistolini Plus grip with black lettering.

Expect pricing in the (CAD) $800 range.