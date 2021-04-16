Flagstick Magazine – Spring 2021

It has been a relatively short winter and we are golfing earlier then ever but trust me, as a magazine publisher waiting patiently to get that first issue out, the winter has been pretty long. However, we are finally here, publishing the first edition of Flagstick Golf Magazine of the 2021 season. Because we are still publishing as a digital magazine (for now), we have made some changes to the way you are able to read Flagstick. We received a lot of feedback on how difficult it was to read, particularly on a phone or tablet, so we have created an editorial mix that will show some content as a full article and for those articles that are longer, we created click-throughs to Flagstick.com where they can be read much easier.

One thing that hasn’t changed is Hot Picks…jammed with so many great NEW products and full descriptions of each, we hope that what Scott MacLeod has compiled for you helps with your next gear upgrade. Plus, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary, Kevin Haime will be taking a look at tips from each of the five eras of Flagstick and the first will be a Grip Tip first published in Fall 2000…a great video to watch.

So much more in this issue [Read It Now]

