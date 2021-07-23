TeeTalk Podcast Episode #124 – The Open Wrap-Up Show & More

No guest this week but it’s not necessary because it is a full episode with plenty to talk about from the world of golf.

We find out why Stefan’s golf game should be on a milk carton and what he did on the range that will make you shake your head.

A lot of storylines to talk about coming from The Open – Morikawa’s win, the course, and being the last men’s major of the season, we break down all of it and sum up the week that was with our usual “score” assignment to the Birdies, Bogeys, Pars, and Honourable Mentions.

On the heels of that we rank the last 7 men’s majors that have been compressed into a short schedule, bring back the “Role Play” game, sort through a ton of Mail Bag questions (including a really strange one), and wrap it up with a Tip of Week about chasing driver distance.

TeeTalk Episode #124 – The Open Wrap-Up & More

