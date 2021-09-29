Max Gilbert Wins Quebec TaylorMade and adidas PGA Championship in Playoff

On Tuesday, September 28, Max Gilbert (St-Georges) was victorious at the TaylorMade and adidas golf PGA Championship presented by SFL. He defeated Francis Berthiaume of Laval-sur-le-Lac in the first extra hole to claim the winner’s trophy and the assistants’ trophy. Gilbert shot rounds of 65 and 70 (-9).

The Seigneurie course at the Montcalm Golf Club provided an interesting challenge for the professionals with, among other things, very fast greens. The second round took place in colder weather than the day before, with the mercury sitting at 6 degrees Celsius when the first group teed off.

Professional Tim Alarie (St-Jerome) took the top spot in the Head Professional division, two strokes ahead of Marc Étienne Bussières (Longchamp) who shot rounds of 72 and 68 (-4). Martin Plante (Balmoral) shot a round of 69 on day two to win the Senior Championship by five shots.

The TaylorMade and adidas Golf PGA Championship presented by SFL is the final event in the SFL Player of the Year Race. The pre-tournament leaders were Tim Alarie (General and Head Professional) and Martin Plante (Senior). The winners will be announced in the next few days.