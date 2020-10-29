TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 89 – Neil Haworth, Golf Course Architect

We inch a little closer to The Masters and have some details on the 2020 event, including the fate of the Par 3 tournament. We also begin to look at the state of the game for some players like Mickelson and Woods coming off lacklustre performances at the ZOZO Championship.

We wrap up that event, take a cursory look at the Bermuda Championship, ponder whether new mother Michelle Wie West will play the U.S. Women’s Open in December, and throw around what the merger between Callaway and TopGolf means.

Golf course architect Neil Haworth, who is normally at the WGC-HSBC in China this week on a course he designed in Shanghai, is our feature interview. He lends us insight on developing golf courses in the Asian and International markets, building courses for top professionals and amateurs, and what he sees as the future for golf facilities. He also tells us the story behind building the longest golf course in the world.

Birdie vs Bogey carries on with topics like indoor hitting nets, ready golf, the Masters patron-only online shop, direct-to-consumer golf brands, and early golf course closures.

In the Mail Bag we answer questions about the optimal number of par fives on a golf course, whether a past champion will win at The Masters, phone check etiquette on the course, and skills we’d like to add to our own games from pro golfers.

In the Tip of The Week we chat about gaining yardage over the off-season.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Ep. 89 – Neil Haworth, Golf Course Architect

