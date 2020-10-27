Product Watch: Wilson Staff CB Irons

A new iron from Wilson Golf will take cues from a recent and largely under-appreciated model from the company.

The new Wilson Staff CB iron will come to retail early in the new year and builds on elements of the Tour V6 Irons used by most of their staff players, including Kevin Tway, Padraig Harrington, and Kevin Streelman.

The new irons are classified as a “Players Iron” but definitely have elements to help the performance for a wide range of players.

“Wilson continues to strive to the make the best, most respected irons in the world,” said Jon Pergande Manager of Golf Club Innovation. “The Staff Model CB Irons are aesthetically pleasing to the elite player and with the new Tri-Brace stabilizer providing a structural connection between the topline and the central impact mass we have stabilized the topline enhancing the energy transfer to the ball while also providing improved sound and feel .”

To boost the performance in the mid and long irons, in both stability and for a higher trajectory, the heads have been enhanced with 20-grams of dense Tungsten weighing.

The 8620 carbon steel face has a milled face and score-lines, like Wilson’s Staff Model Blade. Backing the face is an embedded area of more mass to provide a better feel and consistent results over a wider impact zone.

“We listened to and worked closely with our advisory staff and tour professionals to create the Wilson Staff Model CB Irons,” Pergande continued, “The CB Irons combine the best of V6 and Staff Model blade to create our most advanced forged irons, the CB Irons will meet all the needs for the advanced player.”

Completing the picture for the new CB Irons is the use of nickel-chrome plating, a high-end mirror finish, True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts, and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips.

The Wilson Staff CB irons will be available at retailers starting on, Jan. 15, 2021. Pricing in steel shafts will run (USD) $999.99.

