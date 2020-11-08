Product Watch: What Lies Ahead For PING in 2021? (Videos)

With golf being a worldwide game, often equipment that we can expect to eventually see for sale in one market will debut much sooner in others.

While not official, all indications are that PING will introduce their G425 line of products in North America early in the new year. In the meantime we can look to Japan for some insight, even if it is in another language.

PING Japan has released a few videos about G425 products – drivers, fairways, hybrids, crossovers, and irons. You can view them below:

PING G425 Drivers (Japan)

PING G425 Fairways (Japan)

PING G425 Hybrid (Japan)

PING G425 Crossover (Japan)

PING G425 Iron (Iron)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



