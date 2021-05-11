613 Golfer Podcast Episode 10 – Derek MacDonald Talks Instruction & Technology

After being in the golf business for well over 30 years of my life I can guarantee one thing…it has not come without sacrifice, hard work and pure passion. No kind of success truly is achieved without putting in the work first and nobody puts in the kind of work that is required without a level of passion and commitment above others. My guest on this week’s Episode of 613 Golfer is Royal Ottawa’s Derek MacDonald and I can tell you that although only a younger PGA of Canada Teaching Professional he is no stranger to any of those things.

During my chat with Derek we learn what really started it all for him. What incentified him to dive into the world of golf instruction and learn more. Derek is very well know for his knowledge and use of current technology but as you will find out his teaching method do not revolve soley on the use of this technology. Listen in this week and find out more.

Plus…our 613 Golfer Regional Golf Report returns with Flagstick’s Scott MacLeod.

