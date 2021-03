One of the key signs to the start of the outdoor golf season in the National Capital Region of Canada has arrived.

The Kevin Haime Golf Centre in Kanata opens today, Friday, March 12.

After three days of snowing clearing, owner Kevin Haime says they are ready to welcome golfers. As with last season, strict COVID-19 safety protocols are in place and golfers will need to book their space on the tee-line in advance.

That can be done at www.kevinhaime.com

OTTAWA GOLFERS…..LETS DO THIS!!!! We’re opening the Golf Centre Friday 10am. Our online portal is now accepting reservations for your practice. All Covid 19 protocols still in effect. Sorry, no walk ups. ( https://t.co/d0k3pwSwbe ) #bettergolf #ottawagolf 🎉🎉⛳️⛳️🇨🇦🇨🇦💪💪 pic.twitter.com/nkRMfo44v1 — Kevin Haime (@Kevinhaime) March 11, 2021

