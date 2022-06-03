King and Seymour Team Win PGA of Ontario G&G Brands Pro Pro Team Series

(Via PGA of Ontario) Nobleton Lakes Golf Club in Nobleton, Ontario recently hosted the 2022 G&G Brands Pro Pro Team Series presented by Merit Travel Golf Vacations.

May 30 brought perfect weather conditions with warm temperatures and sunny skies, leading to some hot scoring on the golf course.

It has been some time since the team from title sponsor, G&G Brands, had been on-site for the tournament, and they were excited to take part with President Brad German on hand for the day.

“It’s been a long couple of years! We haven’t been to a lot of events in person but we’re excited to be here to support the tournament and seeing everyone having a good time”, said German. With COVID dominating headlines the past few seasons, German believes the golf industry is back on the rise.

“We’re all pretty lucky to be in the golf industry. We have an amazing new marketing campaign post COVID with getting outside and a lot of new golfers playing the game, I think the future is bright – with G&G Brands specifically we like to do different things, it’s all about creating a unique atmosphere”, said German.

That unique atmosphere was created post-event with a Cornhole tournament on the putting green that players engaged in after their round of golf. Jake McNulty and Dylan Welsh came out as winners of the fun event and all finalists received a prize pack from G&G Brands.

The tournament was also a shotgun start with players teeing off at 10:00 am – another post COVID norm for events and held in absolute perfect conditions on the course. Director of Golf at Nobleton Lakes Golf Club Jon Mozes thanked his head superintendent, Jason Bindi and his team of 13 staff members who prepared the course after hosting a tournament the previous day.

“What a wonderful day here at Nobleton Lakes, we couldn’t be happier with how the day turned out”, said Mozes. “It was great to see all our professionals out having fun. Thank you to the PGA of Ontario and our sponsors for helping make the Pro Pro Team Series a huge success. Congratulations to our winners as well!”, Mozes added.

THE DUO ON FIRE

The winners, Danny King and James Seymour took advantage of the course conditions after shooting a blistering 9-under 63 to capture the title. Since it was a team event, both credited each other for the terrific play.

“We said in the parking lot, wouldn’t it be nice to win today”, said King, eluding to Seymour’s first event.

“It’s such an underrated golf course, really good shape, the greens and fairways with some tough rough”.

But really, who carried who?

“Oh, James!”, said King. “I’m the old guy, right”.

“At the end of the day, it was a ham and egg effort, we both did very well and we got the win so we’re both really happy”, said Seymour.

Andrew McCarthy and Michael Resciniti finished in second place, two strokes behind the leaders while Emma de Groot and Stewart Bannatyne carded a 66 for third place.

Full tournament results are available by clicking HERE.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

