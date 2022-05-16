Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame Welcomes Bonnie Wolff and Graham Gunn

by Joe McLean

Bonnie Wolff and Graham Gunn called the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Mantoick, Ontario home at one point during their golf careers. So it was only fitting that the Club was host to the 2022 OVGA Hall of Fame induction ceremony for both champion golfers.

With thunderstorms rolling past the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in the Manotick sector of Ottawa on Sunday afternoon on May 15, 2022, OVGA President & Hall of Fame Co-Chair Dru Lafave stepped up to the microphone to talk about the golf careers of the late Bonnie Wolff.

Dru, along with OVGA Hall of Fame Committee Member Ross Heuchan, then presented Bonnie’s Hall of Fame Certificate to her spouse Sue Hardman.

In front of present and former Carleton Golf & Yacht Club Members as well as Bonnie’s sister Pam Smith, Sue told a few stories about Bonnie that drew smiles and a few chuckles from an appreciative audience. Most if not all in the audience had played golf with Bonnie and socialized with her on many occasions. Sue stressed that there was more to Bonnie Wolff than her career in golf and that Bonnie was positive, kind and encouraging to others.

Dru Lafave then talked about the golf career of PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Golf Professional Graham Gunn and along with Ross Heuchan presented Graham with his OVGA Hall of Fame Certificate.

Graham Gunn talked about his start in the golf industry and his career to date. But more importantly, Graham talked about people who assisted him along his way. Chief among them were his caddies including his sons and his wife Vickie and his present caddie, Stan Hogan. But most important to Graham were the sacrifices made by his family members through good times and bad. Graham also thanked the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club and its Members for allowing him to serve as their head professional between 1997 and 2006.

Both inductees to the 2022 OVGA Hall of Fame were appreciative of the work done by the OVGA and thanked the OVGA Hall of Fame Committee for recognizing the golf careers of Bonnie Wolff and Graham Gunn.

Complete OVGA Hall of Fame Inductee Profiles for Bonnie Wolff and Graham Gunn can be found on the OVGA website at ovga.org.

