TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 72 – Mark Anguiano, Mackenzie Tour Winner

Another wild week in golf. Dustin Johnson gets his 21st victory on the PGA TOUR, the CP Women’s Open is postponed for 2020 and one of the hottest mini-tour players in golf joins us on the podcast.

We discuss DJ’s Golf Hall of Fame potential, where the PGA TOUR stands in the COVID-19 pandemic situation, and if we think fans will actually be welcomed at The Memorial.

Joining us fresh off the course at a Korn Ferry Tour qualifier is Mark Anguiano, a dominant player on smaller pro tours, and a 2018 winner on the Mackenzie Tour. He helps us dive into the current effects of the pandemic on aspiring pros and how some are even choosing to give up the pursuit.

We discuss the implications of the CP Women’s Open being cancelled, preview the Rocket Mortgage Classic and take on putting consistency in the Tip of the Week.

In the Mail Bag we talk pauses in the backswing, how to rank a great round on a par three course, who we’d choose to get up and down for our houses, and the validity of speed-based driver rankings.

