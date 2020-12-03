TeeTalk Podcast Ep 94 – PGA Professional Casey Ward on Indoor Training in The Off-Season

We get you ready for the off-season this week with an entire show dedicated to training all aspects of your golf game indoors.

Casey Ward, the award-winning Head Teaching Professional at the Credit Valley Golf & Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, is the guest for the entire episode.

Ward, a Biomechanics Specialist, helps us break down all aspects of what you need to do to get better in the off-season, covering topics from facilities and set-ups, to your physical well-being, speed training positives and negatives, skills, short game, and even things you can do to improve that are not even technique related.

Casey also handles all the Mail Bag questions including deep ones on the role of lateral movement in the golf swing, how to improve hip mobility, trying to gain clubhead speed with a lack of flexibility, favourite reading material, and short game drills without a real golf ball.

There is plenty of great advice, whether you are a beginner, average players, or an advanced golfer.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 94 – Casey Ward Indoor Golf Training)

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 68 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

