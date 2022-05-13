Hit Better Pitch Shots With Better Body Motion

KEVIN HAIME GOLF SCHOOL | Of course it is important to get the ball off the tee effectively and of course you need hit solid approach shots with you mid and long irons but it is equally as important to hit crisp, accurate pitch shots as they can help you recover and save shots throughout your entire round…Kevin and Jake Haime help you hit better pitch shots in this Lesson Tee tip.

Have a watch and be sure to check out the Flagstick YouTube Channel for this and other awesome tips from the Kevin Haime Golf School

